Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.