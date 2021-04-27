Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,288 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

NYSE AMP traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,278. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.32. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.