Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $167.01. 7,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

