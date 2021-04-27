Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

