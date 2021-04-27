NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Rating Reiterated by Williams Capital

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Williams Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

NWE stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombardia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

