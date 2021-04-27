Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NVMI stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

