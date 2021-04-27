Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NVS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

