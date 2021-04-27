Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 11,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NOVC remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 295,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Novation Companies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO David William Pointer sold 2,263,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $90,523.12. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

