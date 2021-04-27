Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.87 and last traded at $231.15. 48,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,081,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,626 shares of company stock worth $15,604,400. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $4,021,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

