Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NVO opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

