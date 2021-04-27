Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.55

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $72.04, with a volume of 12309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

NVZMY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.8492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

