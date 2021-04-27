Nucleus Vision Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $48.71 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.87 or 0.00792102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00096432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.50 or 0.08126001 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.