Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

