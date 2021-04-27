Numeraire Reaches Market Cap of $335.48 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $68.30 or 0.00123484 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $335.48 million and $17.33 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $450.04 or 0.00813598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00097635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,619.84 or 0.08351907 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

