NuStar Energy (NS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NS opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

