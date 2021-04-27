NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $70.50. 11,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,984. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NuVasive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $61,449,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $33,505,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

