Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,158 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Citizens & Northern worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

CZNC stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Citizens & Northern Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

