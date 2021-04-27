Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $550.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

