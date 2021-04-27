Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of The Cato worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cato by 15.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Cato by 753.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 425,685 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in The Cato by 17.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cato during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

