Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHB stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

