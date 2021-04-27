Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 16,130 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $691.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

