Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Veritiv worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Veritiv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $690.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

