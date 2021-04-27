Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of InfuSystem worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 55.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFU opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $452.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

