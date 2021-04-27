Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 54,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

In related news, EVP Keith N. Soucie sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $48,960.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,485.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.