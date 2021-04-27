Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of DermTech worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $2,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,761. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

