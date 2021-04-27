Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $185.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

