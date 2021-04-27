Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $320.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.