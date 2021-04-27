Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Atomera worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Atomera by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

ATOM opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.