Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 137,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USM opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

