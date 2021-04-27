Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Cytosorbents worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.87 million, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

