Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,816 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 267,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTIL. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $87,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,982 shares in the company, valued at $17,558,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,683 shares of company stock valued at $749,053. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $564.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

