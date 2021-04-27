Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $405.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

