Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Summit Financial Group worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

