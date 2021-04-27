Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $386.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.11 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.