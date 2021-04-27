Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,914,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,188,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 404,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

