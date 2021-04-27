Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,308 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Penn Virginia worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

PVAC stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

