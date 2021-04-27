Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,460 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of XBiotech worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in XBiotech by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 6.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XBIT opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

