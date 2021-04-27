Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,004 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of SmartFinancial worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 78,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $354.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMBK. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

