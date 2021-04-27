Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TARO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 412,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,444 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 537,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.63 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

