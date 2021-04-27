Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.