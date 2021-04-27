Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,720 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,278,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,979,793 shares of company stock worth $475,247,395 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

