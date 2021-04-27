Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Resonant worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RESN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Shares of RESN opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Resonant Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

