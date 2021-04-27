Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

