Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Tricida worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Tricida by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 3,603.3% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 858,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 835,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,200. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

