Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Atlantic Power worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Atlantic Power by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Atlantic Power by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 520,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

NYSE:AT opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $268.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power Co. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.37.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.