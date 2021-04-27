Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Wave Life Sciences worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 623,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $307.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

