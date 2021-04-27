Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 101,228 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,228 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Regis worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Regis by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Regis by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Regis during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $445.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.