Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 112,774 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,774 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Assembly Biosciences worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

