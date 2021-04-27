Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 60,946 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 912,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OESX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

OESX opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 million, a PE ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

