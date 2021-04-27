Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,528 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of VOXX International worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $424.24 million, a PE ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

